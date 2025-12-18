Southside Summer‘s circus fun returns to South Perth

Southside Summer is set to return to the South Perth Foreshore this Fringe. Presented by the City of South Perth, the event will run at Mindeerup and the Mends Street area from Wednesday, January 28 to Tuesday, February 3.

With a focus on play and creativity for all ages and abilities, Southside Summer will feature free interactive and accessible activities including live entertainment, music, circus shows and workshops. Attendees are encouraged to bring their family, a picnic and enjoy the sunset over the city.

Southside Summer will include nightly live circus performances by duo Zap Circus 7pm daily, and workshops at 6:45pm (on select nights). The performances will run between 35-50 minutes, while the workshops will run for approximately 30-60 minutes.