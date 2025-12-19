Where to watch outdoor movies this summer

As of last week, all of Perth’s outdoor cinemas officially opened their doors for their summer seasons. With venues ranging from rooftops and university campuses to popular Perth parklands, there are plenty of places to catch summer blockbusters and revisit classics complete with a backdrop of the night sky.

Check out the guide below to see our top spots and where to find screening times.

Rooftop Movies

Run by the team behind Fringe Festival, the Rooftop Movies boasts the title of the first rooftop cinema in Perth, and runs from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, March 22. Found atop the Roe Street CPP, Rooftop Movies screen classic films and new releases. Food and drinks are available with a Mexican food stand and a new local brewery taking over the bar each month. The cinema also features sunset yoga every Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Rooftop Movies is screening on the rooftop of Roe Street Carpark, Northbridge from Friday, October 24, 2025 to Sunday, March 22, 2026. Check out the Rooftop Movies films guide on Localista, or to buy tickets, head to Rooftop Movies

Moonlight Cinemas

Kings Park’s Moonlight Cinema runs from Thursday, December 4 to Sunday, March 29. The cinema at May Drive Parkland is showing new releases all summer long, along with Christmas favourites right through to the 25th. Tacos, fish and chips, plus other snacks and drinks are available during session times.

Moonlight Cinemas at Kings Park runs from Thursday, December 4, 2025 until Sunday, March 29, 2026. Check out the Moonlight Cinema films guide on Localista, or to buy tickets, head to Moonlight Cinema Perth

Telethon Community Cinemas

Spanning the length of Perth with cinemas in Joondalup, Bassendean, Burswood and Murdoch, and raising over $13 million to date for Telethon and other WA children’s charities; Telethon Community Cinemas are playing new release films from Thursday, November 13 through till April next year.

Telethon Community Cinemas runs at venues across Perth from Thursday, November 13, 2025 through till April, 2026. Check out the Telethon Community Cinemas films guide on Localista, or to buy tickets, head to Telethon Community Cinemas

Luna Outdoor Cinema

Fully licensed and conveniently located behind their Leederville cinema, Luna Outdoor Cinema is set to screen new releases and awards favourites throughout their season, including exclusive first-looks and Q&As from Thursday, December 4 until Sunday, March 1.

Luna Outdoor Cinema in Leederville runs from Thursday, December 4, 2025 until Sunday, March 1, 2026. Check out the Luna Outdoor Cinema films guide on Localista, or to buy tickets, head to Luna Outdoor

Lotterywest Films at Somerville Auditorium

Part of Perth Festival, the Lotterywest Films venue at UWA campus’ Somerville Auditorium features international films, indie flicks, new releases and documentaries along with woodfired pizzas on offer, and runs from Monday, December 8 to Monday, March 23.

Lotterywest Films at Somerville Auditorium runs from Monday, December 8, 2025 until Monday, March 23, 2026. Check out the Luna Outdoor Cinema films guide on Localista, or to buy tickets, head to Lotterywest Films

