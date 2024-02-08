The Vaccines and Everything Everything announce joint headline tour

UK indie rockers The Vaccines and Everything Everything are banding together for a joint headline tour this May. The tour kicks off at Perth’s Metro City on Saturday, May 4, before heading east for shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Returning to Australia for the first time since 2019, The Vaccines are bringing their glistening and gritty anthems with singalongs like If You Wanna, Nogaard, I Always Knew, Want You So Bad and more from their stellar discography.

Breaking through in 2011 with their debut album What Did You Expect from The Vaccines?, the West London outfit was awarded NME’s Best New Band that same year.

Marking their first return to Australia since 2018, art-pop adventurers Everything Everything are set to perform hits from their sensational discography with tracks like Cough, Cough, Distant Past and No Reptiles.

The Manchester band formed in 2007 and quickly turned heads with their eclectic and genre-defying sound, breaking ground with their debut album Man Alive in 2010, their sophomore album Arc in 2013, Get To Heaven in 2015 and their most recent 2022 album Raw Data Feel.

The Vaccines and Everything Everything play Metro City on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, February 15 from destroyalllines.com

Prev x Next →