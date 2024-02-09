Great Southern artist Echo Omen releases second album Belonging

Great Southern-based artist Echo Omen has just released his second album, Belonging, out today, Friday, February 9.

Echo Omen is the alias of songwriter Mathew Bracknell, who produces soulful, atmospheric sounds from acoustic folk to downtempo indietronica and abstract hip-hop. Drawing inspiration from his surroundings in WA’s deep south, Bracknell uses his background in percussion and beat-making to build textural aural landscapes and lyrical-based journeys.

Belonging is the result of Bracknell creating a new song from start to finish each month of the year, coinciding with the new moon cycle. Expanding his sound palette from his previous album, 2023’s New Moon, Ancient Eye, Bracknell invited a number of collaborators into the studio for the new record, with more than half the tracks featuring guest performers.

Echo Omen’s second album, Belonging, is available to stream now.