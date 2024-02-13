Celebrating the music that shaped us with Mixtape Australia

Multi-award-winning vocalist and performer Michelle Pearson is bringing her latest creation, Mixtape Australia, to the final week of Fringe World 2024. The music-driven cabaret piece will celebrate Australia’s hit-makers and the songs that have resonated over the past 60 years, leaving a permanent mark on the nation’s cultural landscape.

Mixtape Australia originated in South Australia and features Pearson and her six-piece band, who are together making their Fringe World debut from Tuesday, February 13, with six shows until Saturday, February 17, in The Hat Trick at The Pleasure Garden.

Michelle Pearson, known for her powerhouse vocals as well as being ‘Australia’s singing cook’, is leaving the kitchen behind for this nostalgic musical homecoming. Audiences can expect a dynamic performance featuring classics from legendary Australian acts such as Midnight Oil, The Divinyls, INXS, Tina Arena, Cold Chisel, and many more.

“As an artist, it’s essential to acknowledge the power of music in driving change and shaping our collective identity,” said Michelle Pearson. “Mixtape Australia is a tribute to the guts and determination of our incredible musicians, who have paved the way for the industry and addressed the issues that matter.”

Mixtape Australia hits The Hat Trick at The Pleasure Garden from Tuesday, February 13, with six shows until Saturday, February 17, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com.au

