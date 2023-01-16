The Used and Papa Roach announce joint Aussie headline tour

The Used and Papa Roach have announced a joint headline tour of Australia. The Cut My Heart Into Pieces tour kicks off at Perth’s Metro City on Friday, April 21, before heading over east for shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. They will be joined by Japanese rockers Coldrain for all Australian shows except Brisbane.

“We’ve been such huge fans of The Used forever and we are thrilled to bring this tour down under – Australia get ready to get rowdy!” said Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix.

Since forming over 20 years ago, The Used have had ten Billboard Hot 100 singles and four Top 10 Debuts on the Billboard 200, and have racked up over 165 million views on YouTube. They reunited with long-time producer John Feldmann (Panic! At The Disco, blink-182) on their eighth studio album, Heartwork which includes guest appearances by Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333), Mark Hoppus (blink-182), Travis Barker (blink-182) and Caleb Shomo (Beartooth).

Californian quartet Papa Roach have had 11 #1 and 22 Top-5 hits, over a billion YouTube views and two GRAMMY nominations. In 2020 they celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their iconic album, Infest, and last year released their eleventh studio album Ego Trip, described as “the band’s boldest and most brilliant release to date.”

Japanese rock band Coldrain are known for their unique blend of melodies, the emotional sound of twin guitars and English vocals. Fronted by Masato who is Japanese and American, their single Mayday feat. Ryo from Crystal Lake was featured in the TV anime show Fire Force and is the band’s biggest single to date. Over the past decade Coldrain has performed at festivals around the world, including Rock Am Ring (Germany), Rock Im (Germany), Download Festival (UK) and Vans Warped Tour (US) to name a few.

The Used and Papa Roach’s Cut My Heart Into Pieces tour hits Metro City on Friday, April 21, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 20 from destroyalllines.com

