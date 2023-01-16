The Rechabite levels up their Fringe program for 2023

Northbridge venue The Rechabite are gearing up for their biggest Fringe World season yet. Welcoming more national and international acts than previous years, The Rechabite’s 2023 program includes a diverse mix of comedy, dance, magic, circus and more.

“For this year’s program we’ve introduced a stack of new acts who have never presented in Boorloo before plus welcoming back a few of our favourite local talents,” said The Rechabite’s Program Manager Shuling Wong. “It’s a colourful, fun, and wondrous program with a little bit of everything from comedy, to cabaret, magic, circus and all that’s in between.”

After being restricted by lockdowns, capacity limits and travel restrictions over the past two years, The Rechabite not only wanted to bring the world back to Perth, but to also specialise in shows that are pushing boundaries and expectations. “We’re presenting some real ‘fringe of the fringe’ shows,” said Wong. “Interested to find out what it’s like to grow up in an 80s cult? Colin Ebsworth will tell you all about it in his show Me, My Cult and I.”

Other highlights include Ben Hart Live, (UK), an incredible multi-award-winning magician direct from the West End. “He is a captivating and mesmerising performer with an ability to ignite the deepest corners of your imagination – I would honestly say Ben Hart is the biggest point of difference in our program this year. He’s only in town for a week so make sure you get in quick!”

Comedy fans can look forward to PONCHO: Keep it Up by Dani Cabs, a vibrant clown with an orange-flavoured zest for life, who will have you “laughing your socks off before he even says a word.”

Another drawcard is The Purple Rabbit, the brand-new show from Fringe favourites Strut & Fret who brought us Blanc de Blanc and LIMBO in previous years. “It’s a choc-a-block hour of chaos with magic, mischievousness and mayhem – an absolute must see.”

“Expect to be surprised” said Wong. “We’ve got shows that will keep you laughing all night long, shows that will shock and surprise, and shows that will take you on an unforgettable journey.”

Check out The Rechabite’s full Fringe World program below:

Gabbi Bolt: Odd Sock (comedy)

Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22

Stories to Tell in the Closet (comedy)

Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22

The Underground (dance)

Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22

Daniel Muggleton: How the Whitey Have Fallen (comedy)

Wednesday, January 25 – Sunday, January 29

Sinsuality: Heaven and Hell (circus)

Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 29

Phat Cave: Late Night Stand Up (comedy)

Friday, January 20 – Saturday, February 4

Rory Lowe: Highs and Lowes (comedy)

Friday, January 20 – Saturday, February 4

Laser Kiwi: Rise of the Olive (circus)

Wednesday, January 25 – Sunday, February

Family Rave Day: Under the Sea (family event)

Saturday, January 21 – Sunday, February 5

Me, My Cult and I (comedy)

Wednesday, January 25 – Sunday, February 5

The Purple Rabbit (magic)

Wednesday, January 25 – Friday, February 3

Poncho: Keep it Up (comedy)

Wednesday, February 1 – Sunday, February 5

Ben Hart Live (magic)

Tuesday, January 31 – Sunday, February 5

The Rechabite’s summer Fringe World program kicks off on Friday, January 20, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.therechabite.com.au/fringe-world

Prev x