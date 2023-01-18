Good moos: Groovin the Moo set to return to WA in 2023

After several years of COVID disruptions, Groovin the Moo will return to Western Australia this year, hitting Hay Park in Bunbury on Saturday, May 6. The line-up for the festival is yet to be announced.

The team behind GTM revealed the news today, while also confirming the festival would return to its usual circuit of six states across Australia.

Last year, the festival went ahead in Maitland, Canberra and Bendigo, but has not come to Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland since 2019.

“We are so happy to be able to do a full tour across the country in 2023,” said GTM’s Steve Halpin. “We have missed you terribly and can’t wait to bring back the good times around the country.”

Groovin the Moo is one regional WA’s biggest annual events, with crowds from across the state descending on the South West to experience some of the world’s best live acts. In recent years, Groovin the Moo has featured international stars like Billie Eilish, The Wombats, Royal Blood and more.

Groovin the Moo hits Hay Park, Bunbury, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

