Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies aged 78

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck has passed away aged 78.

Jeff Beck died on Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” a representative confirmed. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Often described as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Jeff Beck first rose to prominence playing with the Yardbirds, before going on to lead Jeff Beck Group. Over his career he won a massive eight Grammy awards, received the Ivor Novello for outstanding contribution to British music, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame both as a solo artist and as a member of the Yardbirds.

Some of the world’s most recognised musicians were the first to pay tribute to Jeff Beck on social media when the news broke.

“The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions,” said fellow Yardbirds guitarist Jimmy Page. “Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans.”

Rod Stewart, who sung in the Jeff Beck Group with Beck, said he was “one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.”

“Jeff, you were the greatest, my man,” he said. “Thank you for everything. RIP.”

