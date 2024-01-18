The USA’s ‘wildest comedy superstar’ Eric Andre returns down under

The hilariously off kilter Eric Andre will make his long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand next month—bringing The Eric Andre Show Live to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Auckland this February and March.

On his first trip down under in five years, the comedian, actor and creator and host of Adult Swim’s smash hit series The Eric Andre Show, will perform at Perth’s HBF Stadium on Sunday, March 3.

Andre built a huge cult following off the back of his acclaimed, chaotic live-action-comedy television series, which first premiered over a decade ago in May 2012. In the years since, Andre’s profile has continued to grow, particularly for his role as an ‘expert panellist’ on American TV shows such as The Prank Panel, alongside Johnny Knoxville and Gabourey Sidibe.

Last year the US star launch his debut podcast, titled Bombing with Eric Andre —in which Andre quizzes his guests on what their worst experience in front of an audience was, the worst bombing they’ve ever seen, and the most wasted they’ve ever been on stage.

The Eric Andre Show Live hits HBF Stadium on Sunday, March 3, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to ticketmaster.com.au

Prev x Next →