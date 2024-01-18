Let’s go party! Nineties pop icons Aqua are coming to Perth

Pop icons Aqua are coming to Australia this March to headline a nineties pop tour for the ages. For the first time since 2018, the group will bring their high-energy pop tunes Barbie Girl, Doctor Jones, and Lollipop (Candyman) to some of the biggest stages across the country.

Following performances in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, the Danish-Norwegian Europop act will hit Perth’s RAC Arena on Thursday, March 28.

Aqua are joined on the tour by a stellar line-up of nineties hitmakers, including 2 Unlimited, East 17, Phats & Small, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv, and Urban Cookie Collective.

Aqua play RAC Arena on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, January 23 from premier.ticketek.com.au

