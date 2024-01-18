The Pharcyde bring debut album’s 30th anniversary celebrations to Perth

Hip hop progenitors The Pharcyde are bringing their 30th anniversary celebration of debut album Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde to Freo.Social on Wednesday, February 21.

Formed in 1989, the L.A crew made their name in 1992 with Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde, which became one of the most important hip hop albums of the nineties.

Their AU tour features the group’s rappers, Imani, Fatlip and Slimkid3, who are all hip hop legends in their own right.

New Zealand hip hop group 3 Tha Hard Way and fast-rising local rapper Mail Jo$e will join them in support on the night.

The Pharcyde’s Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde 30th anniversary tour hits Freo.Social on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

Prev x