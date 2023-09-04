The Tina Turner Musical announces debut Perth season

Following a critically acclaimed run in Sydney, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will light up stages across the country on a national tour, with curtains opening at Perth’s Crown Theatre on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Telling the life story of the late Tina Turner, the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender, and race to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Featuring 23 hit songs including, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do with It, Nutbush City Limits and Proud Mary, this smash hit musical has received 37 prestigious award nominations including Best Musical and Best New Musical at the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards respectively.

“I know Australia was very close to Tina’s heart, so we are especially excited to announce our show will be touring,” said the show’s Producer Tali Pelman. “Our musical is about how Tina became not only the music icon we adored, but the woman who continues to motivate and inspire us today. Everything about Tina was unique – her heart, her story and of course her voice – and we can’t wait for all of Australia to experience her journey and her triumph through our show.”

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. When she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October 2021, Turner became one of only three women in the institution’s history to be inducted twice (following her induction in 1991 alongside ex-husband Ike Turner). Turner passed away in May of this year.

Turner will be played by Ruva Ngwenya who has been gracing our stages since her early years with her first professional role in 2013 as Shenzi in The Lion King. Ruva has performed in a string of successful musicals; We Will Rock You, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ragtime, and Moulin Rouge The Musical.

The role of Ike Turner is played by Australian multi-platinum selling performer, Tim Omaji whose theatre credits include Toulouse-Lautrec, in the original Australian cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the standout role of Benny in the critically acclaimed and sold-out season of In The Heights and the lead role of Tyrone Jackson in Fame The Musical.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical comes to Crown Theatre on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, September 5 from tinathemusical.com.au

Prev x