Perth International Burlesque Festival returns for 10th anniversary celebrations

The Perth International Burlesque Festival returns for its 10th Anniversary celebrations this month, running across multiple venues in Perth and regional Western Australia from Saturday, September 2 to Friday, September 29.

This year’s program sees a dazzling mix of international and Australian burlesque, cabaret and variety performers as the festival continues to celebrate and support the local Burlesque community, including artists and fellow businesses.

The Court will be hosting the festival’s Opening Party, The Tease Factory, on Friday, September 8. It’s being hyped as the burlesque and cabaret showcase and networking event of the year, with performances from top third burlesque figure worldwide Cleopantha (UK), and festival headliners Ruby Slippers (AU) and Nell Fox (ROK).

The heats gets turned up even further from there, with Gala Event Club Burlesque, boasting “the crème de la crème” of the fest at the Heath Ledger State Theatre on Saturday, September 9.

Kicking on into Saturday night, things will get wonderfully wild as Glitter Crash takes over Connections Nightclub. Hosted by award winning show producer, podcast darling, cabaret MC and pageant creator, Serenity Von Varda, all the Tease Factory headliners will again hit the stage, with glamour chameleon Ruby Slippers and Burly-Q superstars getting the dance floor pumping til late.

In the lead up to the weekend celebratinos, the burlesque community will be treated to a series of Headliner Workshops from this year’s biggest names. On Wednesday, September 6, prepare to booty shake to some of your all time favourite dance and rave tunes, as Cleopantha takes striptease back to the 90s and 00s.

Also on Wednesday night, get down to King Street Arts Centre in the city to get ‘get your peepers poppin’ as Ruby Slippers leads an intensive stage makeup workshop.

On Thursday, September 7, unleash your inner seductress of stationery with a burlesque stapling class with Nell Fox at Loftus Recreation Centre. From ‘safety first seduction’ to ‘tease and staple,’ the class will have you ‘fixed’ to have a riveting time as Korea’s leading burlesque star takes you through the steps one staple at a time.

Expanding outside Perth in 2023, Albany, Manjimup and Geraldton also get a taste of the action when the Regional Roadshow lands in Albany on Saturday September 2; Manjimup on Saturday, September 23; and Geraldton on Friday, September 29.

Perth International Burlesque Festival 2023 hits multiple venues in Perth and regional Western Australia from Saturday, September 2 to Friday, September 29, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to perthburlesquefestival.com

Photo by John Leonard Photography

