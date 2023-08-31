Balmy Nights returns to Esperance for sixth year

Balmy Nights is returning to Cannery Arts Centre in Esperance for its sixth year on Saturday, November 25.

Paige Valentine will perform with her full band off the back of a string of releases, with her national tour wrapping up at Balmy Nights. Joining them on this year’s line-up are King Ibis, Drea and 2023 WAM Regional Song of the Year winners Sunny Day (pictured above) along with locals DJ Tasty, Rachel Vibart and Talia Storm.

Balmy Nights fuses live music with everything else The Cannery has to offer. This includes the 9×5 Exhibition which is returning this year following its success in 2021, with local, regional, and national artwork on display. The Pottery Studio, Shop Space, Art Room, and Print Room are also all marked to be activated in new and exciting ways.

Balmy Nights hits Cannery Arts Centre on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 1 from www.balmynights.com

