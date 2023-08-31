Musicians and media to face off once more as Fremantle Reclink Community Cup returns

Popular community fundraising event the Fremantle Reclink Community Cup will return for its eighth year in WA at Fremantle Oval on Sunday, October 1.

The head-to-head AFL match sees media and arts personalities from RTRFM, ABC Perth and The West Australian, along with WA Government and local Fremantle Council members teaming up as the Newshounds. They will face off against local musicians the Bandgropers, consisting of players from Odlaw, Methyl Ethel, Jocelyn’s Baby, Gap Year, Drowning Horse, New Talk and more, as well as Federal Member for Fremantle, Josh Wilson.

The 2023 event will also feature live music from New Nausea and Project BEXX, with a halftime show from KISS (TAKE).

The WA Reclink Community Cup is a crucial fundraising event for Reclink Australia. Proceeds from this fundraising event go to Reclink Australia’s life-changing sport and recreation programs which improve life outcomes for those experiencing mental illness, family violence, homelessness, social isolation, gambling harm, unemployment, drug, and alcohol rehabilitation, and more.

“The Reclink Community Cup is a special and unique day where footy and music come together for everyone to enjoy,” said Dave Wells, Reclink Australia CEO. “As the Community Cup has grown, our impact and programs we are able to deliver continues to grow and enable us to improve participants’ physical and mental health and promote social inclusion within the community.”

The 2023 Fremantle Reclink Community Cup will be held at Fremantle Oval on Sunday, October 1, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztix.com.au

Photo by Mark Francesca

Prev x Next »