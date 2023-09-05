Laneway Festival reveals 2024 line-up

Laneway Festival is back this summer, returning to Wellington Square in Perth on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The 19th edition of the Trans-Tasman touring festival features some of the most exciting artists from around the world; including a blockbuster list of international headliners and stacks of Aussie festival favourites.

UK grime royalty Stormzy will be performing exclusively at Laneway Festival in his first visit down under in seven years. Laneway will be the only place to catch Dominic Fike this summer, with Steve Lacy also performing exclusively at the festivals.

They’ll be joined by Australian party-starters Confidence Man, Angus Stone’s Dope Lemon, Melbourne singer-songwriter Angie McMahon, indie rockers Teenage Dads and more.

Check out the full line-up below:

Stormzy

Steve Lacy

Dominic Fike

Angie McMahon

Confidence Man

Dope Lemon

Teenage Dads

d4vd

Eyedress

Faye Webster

Nia Archives

Paris Texas

Raye

Skin on Skin

Suki Waterhouse

Hemlocke Springs

Miss Kaninna

Pretty Girl

Laneway Festival hits Wellington Square on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Pre-sale tickets are on sale Tuesday, September 12 from lanewayfestival.com

