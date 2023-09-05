Laneway Festival reveals 2024 line-up
Laneway Festival is back this summer, returning to Wellington Square in Perth on Sunday, February 11, 2024.
The 19th edition of the Trans-Tasman touring festival features some of the most exciting artists from around the world; including a blockbuster list of international headliners and stacks of Aussie festival favourites.
UK grime royalty Stormzy will be performing exclusively at Laneway Festival in his first visit down under in seven years. Laneway will be the only place to catch Dominic Fike this summer, with Steve Lacy also performing exclusively at the festivals.
They’ll be joined by Australian party-starters Confidence Man, Angus Stone’s Dope Lemon, Melbourne singer-songwriter Angie McMahon, indie rockers Teenage Dads and more.
Check out the full line-up below:
Stormzy
Steve Lacy
Dominic Fike
Angie McMahon
Confidence Man
Dope Lemon
Teenage Dads
d4vd
Eyedress
Faye Webster
Nia Archives
Paris Texas
Raye
Skin on Skin
Suki Waterhouse
Hemlocke Springs
Miss Kaninna
Pretty Girl
Laneway Festival hits Wellington Square on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Pre-sale tickets are on sale Tuesday, September 12 from lanewayfestival.com