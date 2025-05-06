The Terrys hit the road for biggest national tour yet

Indie-rock upstarts The Terrys are celebrating the release of their self-titled album with a national tour.

The five-piece bring the tour to Perth for a show at The Rechabite on Saturday, April 23, before heading to the east coast and New Zealand.

Leading up to the album’s release on Friday, July 11, the Gerringong-based band have unveiled the singles Catalonia Dreams, Stay Free and Once Is Never Enough.

Since their early COVID beginnings, The Terrys have accumulated millions of streams across their discography. The group debuted at #2 on the ARIA Charts with their sophomore album, Skate Pop, and have played at Australian festivals such as Beyond The Valley and Chasing Tides.

The Terrys’ self-titled tour hits The Rechabite on Saturday, April 23, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from theterrysband.com

Prev x