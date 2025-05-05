Pavlov’s Dog unleash first ever Australian tour dates

Progressive rock icons Pavlov’s Dog will hit the road for their first-ever Australian tour in 2025 to mark 50 years since their formation.

The band is set to bring their sound to Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, October 19, as part of a four-date national tour that will also see them play at Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Australian fans can expect a set filled with classics from their early albums, including She Came Smiling, Fast Gun, Valkerie, and Theme From Subway Sue.

Part of the progressive rock wave, Pavlov’s Dog carved out a distinctive place in 70s rock history with their debut album Pampered Menial. They toured alongside ELO, Aerosmith, Kraftwerk, and Blue Öyster Cult, influencing a generation of acts that followed.

Pavlov’s Dog play at Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Tickets are on sale on Tuesday, May 6 from davidroywilliams.com

Prev x