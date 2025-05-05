Kalamunda Community Radio’s live music fundraiser Hillstock returns

Kalamunda Community Radio 102.5fm‘s annual live music fundraiser, Hillstock, returns for its second edition in 2025, taking over Lyric’s Underground on Friday, May 23.

Perth rock outfit 46 Brigade (pictured above) will launch their third album, Jet Black Star, at Hillstock II. Fresh off a support slot for Noiseworks, 46 Brigade are set to headline the night with their blend of hard-hitting rhythms and anthemic hooks.

They will be joined by a stacked line-up of local talent, including grunge band Red Temples, blues singer Midnight Francine, and country folk musician MojoHanna.

All proceeds will go directly to supporting KCR and its mission to amplify local voices and keep the community connected through independent radio.

Hillstock II hits Lyric’s Underground on Friday, May 23, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

