Comedian Alan Davies announces first Australian tour in a decade

British comedy veteran Alan Davies is set to return to Australia for his first national tour in over a decade, bringing his brand new show Think Ahead to stages across the country.

Kicking off at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, November 25, the 12-date run will see Davies travel through Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Newcastle, Toowoomba, Caloundra, Brisbane, Canberra, Thirroul and Sydney.

Known for his iconic role in Jonathan Creek, his long-running stint on QI, and his talk show As Yet Untitled, Davies brings sharp, self-deprecating observations to the stage in a set that explores ageing, parenting, and time travel.

Davies’ previous shows have sold out across the UK and Australia, including Life is Pain and Little Victories. His third memoir is also set to be released later this year.

Alan Davies performs at Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from livenation.com.au

