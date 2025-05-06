Fairbridge Festival gathers community support for potential return

The team behind Fairbridge Festival are putting the call out for people who want to come together to see the popular, long-running folk festival return.

An initiative of Folkworld Inc., The Gathering aims to create open conversations and pathways to bring back the WA classic and is running at Fairbridge Village from Friday, June 6, until Sunday, June 8.

The Gathering has an array of special events occurring over the weekend, special guest performances in the Chapel and Dining Hall, workshops, and a Special General Meeting for financial members.

Accommodation includes camping, room stays, and a cottage experience, and guests are invited to bring their opinions, suggestions, energy, and instruments—if they would like to partake in the verandah sessions in true Fairbridge style.

Fairbridge Festival was a folk festival held annually at Fairbridge Village near Pinjarra until the decision to close the festival in 2022 due to location concerns.

The Gathering meets at Fairbridge Village from Friday, June 6, until Sunday, June 8, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from events.humanitix.com

