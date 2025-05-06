Legendary Perth drummer James Baker dies aged 71

Legendary Perth drummer James Baker has died aged 71.

Known for his work with influential punk acts The Victims and The Scientists, along with supergroup The Beasts of Bourbon and Australian rockers Hoodoo Gurus, James Baker’s music resume reads like a who’s who of Aussie rock and roll.

Born in Fremantle in 1954, Baker launched his musical career by appearing in a Beatles cover band at the age of 17.

He went on to join the protopunk band The Victims (FKA Beheaded/the Geeks) with Dave Faulkner in 1977 and then the post-punk group The Scientists (FKA the Invaders) with fellow Perth music legend Kim Salmon the following year.

Baker joined Faulkner again in 1981 to form Hoodoo Gurus and then went on to join Beasts of Bourbon with Tex Perkins in 1983. He continued to play drums for Beasts of Bourbon for decades to come, in addition to a stack of other bands, including The Dubrovniks, The James Baker Experience and The Painkillers.

Despite suffering from liver cancer for some time, Baker remained engaged in the local music scene right to the end.

He joined Hoodoo Gurus on stage in Perth last December and put out a newly recorded single with The Stems’ Dom Mariani as recently as January of this year.

Before that, Baker completed a final Australian tour with the Victims and put out a new album with the Beasts.

In May last year, Baker released his first solo 12″ record, Born to Rock, which was his first solo release since his legendary Born to Be Punched/I Can’t Control Myself single in 1985.

Earlier this year, Perth bands such as The Kill Devil Hills, The Volcanics, and Carla Geneve came together to put on a benefit gig to assist with Baker’s ongoing treatment for liver cancer.

These artists are among countless others in the music community paying tribute to Baker today.

