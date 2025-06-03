The Tea Party’s Jeff Martin brings Bowie tribute to WA

Jeff Martin, frontman of Canadian rock band The Tea Party, is heading to WA this July for a four-show run.

The tour showcases Martin’s solo and acoustic takes on fan favourites and personal picks from David Bowie’s catalogue. After touring The Songs of David Bowie on the east coast last year, he is finally bringing it to WA with stops at Froth Craft Bunbrewery, Bunbury, on Thursday, July 3; The River, Margaret River, on Friday, July 4; and Mojos Bar, Fremantle, on Sunday, July 6.

In addition to the David Bowie tribute performances, Martin will switch things up for a one-off solo show at Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, July 5. With a mix of his solo work and Tea Party favourites, this is the only WA date where Bowie’s music won’t be part of the set.

Jeff Martin performs The Songs of David Bowie at Froth Craft Bunbrewery on Thursday, July 3; The River on Friday, July 4; and Mojos Bar on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Jeff Martin performs a solo show at Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from jeffmartinofficial.com

