Crowded House headline all-star Aussie line-up as Red Hot Summer Tour returns

Red Hot Summer Tour returns for the second time this year, delivering a new all-star Aussie line-up to Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia before wrapping up with a final show in Western Australia at Sandalford Wines in Caversham on Saturday, December 6.

Pop rock legends Crowded House will headline the 12-date touring festival. Since forming in 1985, the band have sold over 15 million records worldwide, earning a Brit Award, 13 Australian ARIA Awards, three Aotearoa Music Awards, and an MTV VMA while generating billions of streams and selling out tours on multiple continents in the process.

Indie pop act Angus & Julia Stone are set to be another highlight this summer. The duo are set to perform material from their 2024 album, Cape Forestier, along with career-spanning hits like their acclaimed 2009 single, Big Jet Plane, which has amassed over 600 million streams.

These acts will be joined by a stacked line-up of Australian artists and bands, including ARIA Hall of Famers The Church and Albany folk trio The Waifs, while Hunters and Collectors frontman Mark Seymour will perform with beloved vocal duo Vika & Linda.

Red Hot Summer Tour hits Sandalford Wines on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.au

