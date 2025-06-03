Hit the trails at Perth Hills WanderFest 2025

Perth Hills WanderFest, a brand-new hiking event, will make its debut in WA this year.

Offering a mix of guided hikes across Gidgegannup, Kalamunda, Chidlow, Bedfordale, and Jarrahdale, the event will take place over the long weekend from Friday, September 26, to Monday, September 29.

The event is designed for all fitness levels, with hikes tailored for beginners, youth, seniors, experienced hikers, and those with accessibility needs. Local operators The Hike Collective and Off the Beaten Track WA will lead the walks, making it easy to explore the Perth Hills’ best trails during spring.

The program includes a 3km beginner loop at F.R. Berry Reserve (Gidgegannup), a youth- and family-friendly 3.4km return trail to Rocky Pool (Kalamunda), a 5km relaxed seniors’ loop at Settlers Common (Bedfordale), a more rigorous 16km return hike along Kitty’s Gorge (Jarrahdale) for skilled hikers, and a flat 3km accessible trail at Lake Leschenaultia (Chidlow), suitable for wheelchairs, prams, and walking aids. Support workers and carers can attend the accessible hikes free of charge.

Outside of the trails, visitors are encouraged to explore the Perth Hills’ local pubs, markets, wineries, and shops over the weekend.

“It’s a fantastic way to showcase the beauty and diversity of the region’s world-class trails,” said Destination Perth CEO Sonja Mitchell. “We hope hikers will make a day of it by exploring some of the unique pubs, cafes, wineries, and retailers that give the area character.”

A downloadable trail guide will also be released on Wednesday, October 1, giving people the tools to return and explore at their own pace.

Perth Hills WanderFest runs from Friday, September 26, to Monday, September 29, 2025. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 1, from experienceperthhills.com.au

Prev x