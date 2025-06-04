Promote your music in Australia and beyond the border with Play MPE

Standing out and being heard as an independent artist can be challenging in a saturated market. But the dream of hearing your song on the radio for the first time in Australia and abroad can become a reality. Play MPE is offering 25% off International Music Promotion Bundles to help indie artists reach a wider audience while using the same tool trusted by major record labels and top radio pluggers around the globe.

What is Play MPE’s Caster?

Caster is a release distribution tool that services broadcast-ready music, promotional assets, and metadata to verified contacts in radio, media, curation, music supervision, blogs, and more who access releases in Play MPE’s secure Player.

Rusty Roberts, who recently joined Play MPE from a background as a non-commercial and Triple A Radio Promoter and still hosts a New Music Specialty program on WHUP in North Carolina, says:

“Player is a one-stop shop to discover and access new music along with other surprises. It’s very user-friendly, with stations able to easily search for the artist they’re looking for or sort by genres pertaining to their station’s format. They’re also very likely to come across artists they might not have been aware of otherwise, making Player the best way to get music into the hands of programmers and DJs across the country.”

The Play MPE platform was built for music industry folk but is intuitive enough for indie artists to service their own releases, DIY using Caster to reach thousands of verified contacts who can access it securely in Player.

Why Indie Artists Should Include Radio in Their Strategy

In the age of social trends and playlisting, radio still remains a major path for discovery that shouldn’t be ignored.

Peter Carruthers, formerly of Arts & Crafts and now with Play MPE’s Industry Relations team, explains:

“No matter what the latest digital trend might be, radio has shown its durability over and over again… Local concert listings and contests, along with the classic late-night shows that spin new local music, are the first spark in many long music careers. It’s the local focus that gives radio its power for an independent artist. If you’re independent, the best way to grow is in your hometown first—and radio is one of the most effective levers to affect local awareness. Radio has been and is a key tool for discovery of new independent music in any release campaign. Success at radio drives sales not only for streams but also for physical music, merchandise, and tickets.”

Local radio spins on community stations and triple j can be the first step on the road to a career in music. A bit further down that road are opportunities beyond the border.

From Local Buzz to International Reach

As artists build momentum locally, expanding beyond city limits becomes the next step in opening new doors. Spreading awareness by igniting multiple sparks across the map can help artists to connect the dots and grow an expansive fanbase internationally. Your next loyal fan, sync placement, or press mention could come from somewhere you’ve never even toured.

“Artists often focus on breaking into the U.S. market, but the world has become a vast opportunity,” says Play MPE’s Director of Business Development Alen Vitasovich. “Geographical constraints don’t limit discovery the way they used to… With this special promotion, we’re helping indies tap into Play MPE’s active global network of industry professionals, tastemakers and radio decision-makers who may be looking for exactly what you have to offer.”

Verified, Curated, Industry Contacts

Even if you don’t have your own music industry Rolodex bursting with up-to-the-minute contacts, Caster does. Every release campaign gives artists access to Play MPE’s curated and regularly audited music servicing lists—real, verified music directors, radio programmers, journalists, freelance writers, music supervisors, and curators across every music genre, radio format, and music market could be at your fingertips.

DIY Promotion, Major Impact

Whether you’re an emerging artist with a street team stickering the town or an indie label, manager, or promoter seeking professional reach without the gatekeeping, Play MPE offers a way to get that next single, EP, or full-length album into the mix. You may not be a household name, but your release could be sitting cosy besides top artists in your music genre.

Caster is built for music industry pros but happens to be accessible for the DIY generation of artists. For a limited time, independent artists can promote their music on an international scale—and get 25% off.

Play MPE’s International Music Promotion is available from Tuesday, June 3 to Wednesday, September 3, 2025. To Sign up for Caster and use the promo code, head to plaympe.com

