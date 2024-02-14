The Stranglers hitmaker Hugh Cornwell announces Australian tour

The original singer, songwriter and guitarist for The Stranglers, Hugh Cornwell, has announced an Australian tour.

Following a run of dates in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, the British music legend will play at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, August 10.

As a pioneering musician, songwriter, and performer, Cornwell’s pervasive influence persists in the record collections of music aficionados, across the globe’s radio waves and on stages around the world. As leader of The Stranglers, Hugh Cornwell was the main songwriter of all the band’s most memorable songs across ten stellar albums, including their most recognised track, Golden Brown, from the La Folie album.

Widely regarded as ‘the poet laureate of punk’, Hugh Cornwell has also built a substantial and singular body of impressive solo albums. The tour will feature a set of iconic Stranglers hits and classic solo songs performed with a full band.

Hugh Cornwell plays Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, February 16 from metropolistouring.com

