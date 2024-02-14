Groovin the Moo 2024 cancelled

Just weeks after announcing their 2024 line-up, Groovin the Moo has cancelled all of its scheduled festival dates this year.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel,” the festival’s PR team said today through their mailing list and social media channels. “Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind.”

They advised that all tickets will be refunded automatically and that they hope to be able to bring Groovin the Moo back to regional communities in the future.

Groovin the Moo was scheduled to hit Wayville, Canberra, Bendigo, Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast before wrapping up at Bunbury’s Hay Park on Saturday, May 11.

This year’s festival was set to include international headliners The Kooks, The Beaches and GZA & The Phunky Nomads along with a strong contingent of Australian acts like DMA’s, Alison Wonderland, Jet, Mallrat and more.

Groovin the Moo is one of regional WA’s biggest annual events, with crowds from across the state descending on the South West to experience some of the world’s best live acts. The festival successfully returned to Bunbury last year after several years of COVID disruptions, with a strong line-up including Fat Boy Slim, alt-J, Denzel Curry and more.

Groovin the Moo has cancelled all of its 2024 festival dates.

