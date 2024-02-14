Teenage Joans to headline first ever Creamfest in Northbridge

A new music festival is coming to Northbridge. Headlined by Adelaide duo Teenage Joans, the first ever edition of Creamfest takes over Perth Mess Hall on Saturday, March 2.

The line-up is stacked with artists hand-picked by triple j, RTRFM and Noongar Radio & National Community Radio, including local talent Star Arcana, The Deenys, King Blue and more. The event will also feature licensed bars, food trucks, live street art, a merch tent and more.

The event comes courtesy of Cream Events, a local team led by Michael Bowers, who have been working alongside Perth Mess Hall, Bridge Productions, Lounge Backline and Select Music Group to bring the event to life.

“The whole ethos and inspiration behind the event was to offer the chance for up-and-coming artists to have the chance of sharing the big stage with a handful of headline acts,” said Michael Bowers. “We chose our line-up based on one main factor: simply, are they a great act? We love all the bands coming to perform and stand firm to promote them with our whole hearts, like a family should.”

Check out the full line-up below:

Teenage Joans

Star Arcana

The Deenys

King Blue

Spici Water

Shore Haven

Reefeater

AnimalX

Bottle

The Gremlins

Sour

Creamfest hits Perth Mess Hall on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from megatix.com.au

