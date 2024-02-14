Feast your eyes on a smorgasbord of short films as Flickerfest returns to WA

Popular Australian short film festival, Flickerfest, is back for 2024. This year Flickerfest takes over a new venue, the Luna Outdoor Cinema, for a three-day festival of short films under the stars, from Thursday, February 29 to Saturday, March 2.

This year’s programme boasts over 30 incredible short films handpicked from a record 3,400 entries received for Flickerfest’s Academy® and BAFTA Qualifying short film festival which screened recently in Bondi.

Highlights enjoying their Perth and WA premieres include much-loved festival award winners and favourites with the best Australian and international short films the world has to offer, screening alongside exciting, fresh local talent.

On Thursday, February 29 from 6 p.m., raise a glass to 28 years of Flickerfest in Perth at the festival’s Opening Night drinks with Gage Roads craft beer, Rosnay organic wine and sumptuous snacks. Then, at 7.45 p.m., take a trip around the world with the Best of International Shorts programme. Amongst a host of international highlights enjoying their Australian premieres are the delightful Last Days of Summer from award winning Himalayan filmmaker Shenzin Tangkong, hilarious Swedish comedy on political correctness The Film Might Be White and moving UK drama My Week With Maisy, starring a tear-jerking performance from queen of the stage and screen Joanna Lumley.