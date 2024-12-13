The Stems return to the stage with back-to-back WA live shows

Perth garage rock legends The Stems have announced a couple of back-to-back live shows for next year.

The band will first perform at The River, Margaret River, on Friday, March 28, with special support from Ashley Naylor Spaceship.

The following night, The Stems will then headline a special Garden Party at Port Beach Brewery with an impressive guest line-up of Wesley Fuller, The High Learys, Ashley Naylor Spaceship, The Stingrays, The Satisfaction, The Jack Carrol Band and DJ Fang on Saturday, March 29.

The shows will feature The Stems’ original members, Dom Mariani, Julian Matthews, and Dave Shaw, and acclaimed guitarist Ashley Naylor (Even/Paul Kelly/The Church).

In the late eighties, The Stems achieved acclaim with a series of singles and EPs and the timeless At First Sight, Violets are Blue LP in 1987. The group disbanded in late 1987 and made a significant comeback in 2003, playing to sold-out crowds nationwide. Since then, they have continued to tour regularly in front of audiences across Australia, Europe, Japan and the United States.

The Stems celebrated their 40th anniversary earlier this year with a series of sold-out shows across Australia and Europe.

The Stems play The River on Friday, March 28, with tickets on sale now from theriver.oztix.com.au, and Port Beach Brewery on Saturday, March 29, with tickets on sale now from perthtickets.com.au

