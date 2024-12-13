Drake adds Perth date to national tour

Canadian hip hop artist Drake has added a Perth date to his Australian tour. The five-time Grammy-award winning artist will bring The Anita Max Win Tour to RAC Arena on Tuesday, February 4.

The new date will be Drake’s first stop on the tour before he heads east to perform in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

The Anita Max Win Tour follows the success of Drake’s 2023/2024 It’s All A Blur Tour, which featured special guests 21 Savage and J. Cole, which wrapped up earlier this year after 80 sold-out shows across North America.

Drake was last in Australia in 2017 for the Boy Meets World Tour, but it did not include a Perth date.

Drake’s The Anita Max Win Tour hits RAC Arena on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, December 19 from livenation.com.au

