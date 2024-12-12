WA’s longest running all-ages festival returns for 25th birthday celebrations

WA’s longest-running and largest alcohol-free, all-ages music festival, Hyper, returns in 2025, bringing a star-studded line-up of Australian talent to Locale in Midland on Saturday, March 29.

Celebrating its 25th birthday in 2025, the milestone event will be headlined by San Cisco (pictured), Ruby Fields, Dice, South Summit, and The Buoys, supported by an exciting selection of rising stars, including Playlunch, Fool Nelson, Mariae Cassandra, Increment, Ullah, Ricky Neil Jr., Daisy Park and 11;44.

Hyper’s 25th birthday celebration promises not only an outstanding music line-up but also a range of festival favourites, including gourmet food trucks, free mini golf, games, artist signings and more.

The event follows on from a successful sell-out event in 2024, which featured Pacific Avenue, Sly Withers, Sycco and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

Hyper festival hits Locale in Midland on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from hyperfest.com.au

