Auckland indie-psych band Daily J announce Australian album tour

Auckland indie-psych band Daily J have announced a 2025 Australian tour ahead of the release of their third studio album, Scatterbrains.

The tour includes a Perth show at Freo.Social on Sunday, March 2, as well as performances in Wollongong, Newcastle, Sydney, Adelaide, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Melbourne and Torquay.

The new tour follows on from three sold-out tours in New Zealand and Australia and a successful debut UK tour.

“We’re absolutely fizzing to play our most upbeat and energetic album yet,” said the band. “We can’t wait to kick things off in Australia and share some new sun-drenched songs with you all.”

Daily J’s Scatterbrains album is set for release on Friday, February 7, 2025, via DAILY J/DRM NZ. The album has already teased several hit singles, with Sunday Stitches, Tastes Like Forever, and Happy Slides capturing the band’s signature complex sound and new sonic textures.

Daily J’s Scatterbrains national album tour hits Freo.Social on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from dailyjband.com Scatterbrains is out on Friday, February 7, 2025, and is available to pre-order now

