Global superstars Soweto Gospel Choir bring the sounds of hope to Fringe World

Triple Grammy Award-winning South African group Soweto Gospel Choir are set to bring their new concert show, Hope, to Fringe World early next year.

The gospel group, which specialises in a blend of African gospel, freedom songs, and international classics, will perform a string of six shows at The Rechabite from Saturday, January 25, to Friday, February 7.

The choir’s newest show, Hope, celebrates songs and anthems from the Freedom movement of Nelson Mandela’s South Africa and the Civil Rights Movement of Martin Luther King’s America. The group will take on renditions of protest music by legendary artists including Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.

Formed in 2002, Soweto Gospel Choir draws on talent from churches in and around the town of Soweto, the birthplace of South Africa’s democratic movement’s struggle for freedom. The group has received critical acclaim for their renditions of African American spirituals, gospel, and folk music and are dedicated to sharing their faith through music with audiences globally.

Soweto Gospel Choir perform their new concert show Hope at The Rechabite from Saturday, January 25 to Friday, February 7, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com

