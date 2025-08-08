The Southern River Band announce new album, Easier Said Than Done

Fresh from igniting main stages at Europe’s biggest festivals, WA rockers The Southern River Band announce their new album, Easier Said Than Done, out Friday, October 17, via Civilians.

To celebrate, the band will play a string of record release shows around the country. The tour kicks off with two shows in Melbourne and hits Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane before wrapping up with a homecoming show at Port Beach Brewery on Friday, October 31.

Along with the news comes the band’s new single, No Such Time. Penned by Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning, No Such Time is full of groove and swagger, complete with a hearty belt-along chorus.

“It’s not every day you get a message from Bernard Fanning saying, ‘G’day boys, got a song for ya,’ but we were lucky enough to have that day. We SRB’d it good and proper, and we’re absolutely stoked with how it’s turned out (so is he, thank f**k!), and hope you dig it as much as we do!” Said vocalist-guitarist Cal Kramer.

Southern River Band’s new album, Easier Said Than Done, was recorded with Grammy-winning producer Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen) in Byron Bay earlier this year. Having seen their live show, the legendary producer knew the best way to capture their serious musical chops was to record the group playing together in the same room.

The result is a 12-song “arse-kicking rock’n’roll odyssey” cruising through Thin Lizzy-styled guitar harmonies, AC/DC boogie and vintage Aerosmith swagger.

The record follows on from the success of their 2024 album DIY and its key singles F**k You, Pay Me and the pub rock anthem Don’t Take It To Heart.

Ahead of the album release, The Southern River Band will be heading over to the annual Australian music showcase, BIGSOUND, in September.

The Southern River Band’s new album, Easier Said Than Done, is out on Friday, October 17, 2025. The Southern River Band’s national tour hits Port Beach Brewery on Friday, October 31. Tickets are on sale now from thesouthernriverband.com

Prev x