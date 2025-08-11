The Lumineers bringing AUTOMATIC World Tour to Australia

American folk-rockers and Grammy nominees The Lumineers are bringing their AUTOMATIC World Tour to Australia and New Zealand next year.

On their first visit since 2022’s sold-out run, The Lumineers will kick off their tour in Christchurch and hit Auckland, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide before wrapping up at Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday, January 21.

The Lumineers—Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites—arrive with fresh material from their acclaimed fifth studio album, AUTOMATIC, which is out now via Dualtone. ​Their first collection of new music in three years, AUTOMATIC debuted at #16 on the Billboard 200 and hit #2 on the charts for Top Rock Albums, Americana/Folk Albums, and Independent Albums.

The Lumineers’ AUTOMATIC World Tour hits RAC Arena on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 15 from frontiertouring.com

