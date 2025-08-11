Fremantle photographer captures the fallout of America’s nuclear history in new exhibition

After years of crisscrossing atomic energy sites in the United States, Fremantle-based photographer Brett Leigh Dicks is set to unveil his new exhibition, NUCLEAR LANDSCAPES, this year.

Taking over Moores Building Art Space from Saturday, September 13, to Sunday, September 28, NUCLEAR LANDSCAPES is a photographic study of the atomic energy impact on the American landscape and takes a new topographic approach to documenting sites associated with the nuclear revolution.

The exhibition explores everything from abandoned uranium mines and decommissioned processing facilities to atomic testing sites, reactors, missile bases, fallout shelters, and waste depositories to tell the story of America’s nuclear evolution.

NUCLEAR LANDSCAPES is divided into six components, each exploring a different facet of nuclear energy—Mining, Processing, Testing, Weapons, Energy and Waste. The work features the documentation of restricted sites, including the Hanford Site, Nevada Test Site, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and White Sands Missile Range.

The exhibition will feature an artist talk, a musical performance of atomic-themed songs, a panel discussion featuring local authors, and an ekphrastic poetry competition.

Brett Leigh Dicks’ NUCLEAR LANDSCAPES hits Moores Building Art Space from Saturday, September 13, to Sunday, September 28, 2025. For more info visit nuclearlandscapes.net

