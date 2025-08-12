Ethel Cain brings Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour to Fremantle

Ethel Cain is extending her sold-out Willoughby Tucker Forever tour into next year, adding dates in Australia and New Zealand. Cain is set to headline Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before wrapping up at Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, February 28.

The news follows the release of her second studio album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, which debuted on Friday, August 8, via Daughters of Cain.

Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, serves as a prequel to Cain’s 2022 debut album, Preacher’s Daughter—a multimedia work that took more than four years to assemble.

Recounting the story of her first love, Cain produced and recorded the new album over the past year, with the writing of the songs themselves spanning her entire career.

Ethel Cain’s Willoughby Tucker Forever tour hits Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, February 28, 2025. Tickets are on sale Monday, August 18, from frontiertouring.com

