More than radio: RTRFM’s Radiothon subscriber drive returns for 2025

RTRFM‘s annual fundraiser event, Radiothon, returns in 2025, kicking off on Friday, August 15, and running until Tuesday, September 30.

Money raised will help to cover the station’s operational costs and ensure RTRFM stays an independent broadcaster for years to come. Listeners can support RTRFM by donation and subscription via their website or by ringing 9260 9210 during the Radiothon campaign.

The 2025 theme, ‘More Than Radio,’ highlights the ways in which the local station aims to benefit Boorloo and beyond through not only providing community-curated and volunteer-led radio broadcasts butalso supporting the wider community with affordable live events that champion local artists, mentoring young people in media, and much more.

This is the Radiothon’s 48th year, and their fundraising goal is set at $350,000. The campaign commences with a live edition of Breakfast with Pam on Friday, August 15, with the next ten days set to feature special guests and giveaways, including holiday getaways, dining vouchers and event tickets.

Supporters can also buy ‘karma kegs’ from local venues The Bird, Rosemount Hotel, Clancy’s Fremantle, The Corner Dairy, and more, where part of each sale will go directly to RTRFM.

Radiothon’s flagship event, the annual Radiothon Party also returns this year, with a stacked lineup of local artists and DJs taking over The Rechabite on Saturday, August 30.

RTRFM’s Radiothon ’25 runs from Friday, August 15 to Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Listeners can subscribe or donate to Radiothon at rtrfm.com

Prev x