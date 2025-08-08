Ben Folds returns to Australia with intimate piano tour

American singer-songwriter Ben Folds is heading back to Australia next year with his Ben Folds & A Piano tour.

The Emmy-nominated singer will finish up his US tour before heading down under with a series of intimate shows across the country. The tour is set to hit Brisbane, Sydney, Thirroul, Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Bendigo before finishing up at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Sunday, March 1.

Fans can expect an entertaining evening of music and storytelling, with performances of past and current hits and tales from his three decades as a platinum-selling singer-songwriter and former frontman for Ben Folds Five.

The Ben Folds & A Piano tour lands at Riverside Theatre on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 12, from frontiertouring.com

