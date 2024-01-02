The Mark of Cain Ill At Ease reissue tour

Adelaide band The Mark of Cain announced the first-ever vinyl release of their breakthrough album Ill At Ease last year.

To celebrate the release, the band have been touring the country performing the album live in its entirety for the first time. Following some changes to the original dates, Perth fans will now get their chance to see The Mark of Cain live when the tour lands at Freo.Social on Saturday, January 13.

Produced by Henry Rollins, a fan since his own band played with TMOC in 1992, and featuring the singles First Time, LMA and Tell Me, Ill At Ease took the The Mark of Cain from relative obscurity in hometown Adelaide to the main stages of legendary festivals including the Big Day Out, Livid Festival and Homebake.

The Mark of Cain were originally scheduled to perform at Freo.Social in November, but were forced to postpone the first three dates of the tour following a cycling accident that injured bass player Kim Scott.

The Mark of Cain play Freo.Social on Saturday, January 13, 2024. To buy tickets, or the vinyl reissues head to tmoc.com.au

