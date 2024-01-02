mcLusky make long-awaited return to Perth for mclusky do dallas anniversary tour

Punk legends mclusky make their long-awaited return down under this month celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough sophomore record, mclusky do dallas.

Featuring Future of the Left members Andrew “Falco” Falkous and Jack Egglestone, with the addition of Damien Sayell from the St Pierre Snake Invasion, the Cardiff outfit will be playing venues in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane before hitting Perth’s Milk Bar on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

They will be joined on the night by local noise rock and post-punk acts Spacerhead and Zerodent.

mclusky were scheduled to bring the album’s anniversary celebrations to Australia in January 2023, but the tour was postponed due to singer Andrew “Falco” Falkous’ ongoing health issues with tinnitus and “apparent hyperacusis.”

mclusky play Milk Bar on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets head to milkbar.oztix.com.au

