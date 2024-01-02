Noise-rock trio Spacerhead to wrap up national album tour with homecoming show

Perth noise-rock trio Spacerhead will wrap up their first national tour with a homecoming show at Milk Bar on Saturday, January 27.

Touring in support of their debut self-titled album from last year, Spacerhead hit the road throughout January for live shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Wollongong, and Brisbane.

A special line-up of Spacerhead’s favourite local acts, including Yomi Ship, Injured Ninja, Occult Walters Waning Psyche, and Lounge Tourist, will join them for the Perth homecoming finale.

Spacerhead play Milk Bar on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from milkbar.oztix.com.au

