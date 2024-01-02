Tender is the Night series returns with Emily Barker and Jane Azzopardi

Local live music event series Tender is the Night returns this month with an exciting new line-up of artists set to have their music reimagined with a string quartet.

Bridgetown-born, UK-based singer-songwriter Emily Barker (pictured above) and Calmly vocalist and guitarist Jane Azzopardi will perform with the Tender Strings Quartet at Goolugatup Heathcote in Applecross on Sunday, January 21.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to share with you I’ll be performing at Tender Is the Night,” said Emily Barker upon revealing the news.

“Eight of my songs will be presented in a unique way with each song accompanied by a string quartet and Lukas Drinkwater on double bass and guitar. We can’t wait to share this night of music with you.”

Tender is the Night pairs WA songwriters with WA composers, featuring a suite of songs with string scores written by classical composers and performed by the Tender Strings Quartet.

Tender is the Night began as a backyard concert series in 2020, with the first public edition of the event held the following year. Previous Tender is the Night guest stars have included Tanaya Harper, Simone and Girlfunkle and Michael Savage.

Tender is the Night is a picnic style event, and guests are invited to bring their own cushions, rugs, drinks and nibbles and enjoy the sunset over the Swan River. Purchasing tickets pre-sale is recommended as door sales are not guaranteed if the event sells out.

Emily Barker and Jane Azzopardi perform at Tender is the Night at Goolugatup Heathcote on Sunday, January 21, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to trybooking.com

