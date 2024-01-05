Musicians join forces to ‘Disrupt Burrup Hub’ in music and poetry fundraising event

Local environmental organisation Disrupt Burrup Hub will present an afternoon of music and poetry from some of Perth’s best talent at Vinyl Café on Saturday, January 14.

The event will feature music from Abbe May, Nick Allbrook, Peter Bibby, and The Heartbreak Sisters, plus poetry from Patrick McCarthy, Mood Punch, and more.

Tickets are $10, and there are only 50 available, so anyone interested is encouraged to buy their tickets before they sell out.

The event seeks to raise funds and awareness about Woodside’s Burrup Hub mega-project at Murujuga in north-west Western Australia. Described by Disrupt Burrup Hub as a “disaster for climate and culture,” Woodside has plans to expand its gas facilities and pump billions of tonnes of deadly carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

The Burrup Peninsula is a deeply sacred place for traditional custodians. It contains the largest and oldest collection of Aboriginal rock art in the world, which is under threat from chemical emissions.

Disrupt Burrup Hub goes down at Vinyl Café on Saturday, January 14, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from humanitix.com

