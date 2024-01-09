Good Day Sunshine festival returns to the South West

Good Day Sunshine festival is set to return this year, converging on Margaret River’s picturesque 3 Oceans Winery on Saturday, April 6 with an all-star line-up including John Butler, The Cat Empire (pictured), The Bamboos, Caravãna Sun, Tijuana Cartel, and Banjo Lucia.

Part of the Macro Music family of events, Good Day Sunshine has become one of the highlights of the WA festival calendar, with previous instalments bringing legends like Leon Bridges, The Teskey Brothers, Xavier Rudd, Eskimo Joe, and Josh Pyke to the region.

Good Day Sunshine festival hits 3 Oceans Winery on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Register for presale tickets at oztix.com.au

