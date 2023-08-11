The Mark of Cain announce ‘Ill At Ease’ vinyl reissue tour

In 1995, The Mark Of Cain released their breakthrough album Ill At Ease. Now 28 years later and 20 years since its last physical release, the Adelaide band have announced the first-ever vinyl release for the record.

The Mark of Cain have also announced a national tour to celebrate the release, where they will play the album live in its entirety for the first time. The tour includes a rare Western Australian date at Freo.Social on Saturday, November 11 with support from Injured Ninja and Hidden Cycles.

Produced by Henry Rollins, a fan since his own band played with TMOC in 1992, and featuring the singles First Time, LMA and Tell Me plus crowd favourites Interloper, The Contender and Pointman, Ill At Ease took the The Mark of Cain from relative obscurity in hometown Adelaide to the main stages of legendary festivals including the Big Day Out, Livid Festival and Homebake.

The follow-up release, an album of remixes entitled Rock ’n Roll captured another element of The Mark Of Cain, with re-workings of album tracks from dance-pioneer Paul Mac, dub warriors Biftek, industrial champions Franz Treichler (The Young Gods) and Justin Broadrick (Godflesh) and more.

All these and more will be included in the remastered 2023 vinyl edition Ill At Ease, which comes complete with a lyric insert and five bonus tracks.

Additionally, a companion piece Livid Live ’96, the complete thirty-minute set from Brisbane’s 1996 Livid Festival, has been remixed by ABC engineer Phil McKellar and will be made available as a stand-alone album on blood red vinyl.

Both Ill At Ease and Livid Live ‘96 are to be released Friday, October 27 through Cooking Vinyl Australia and are available for pre-order now.

The Mark of Cain play Freo.Social on Saturday, November 11, 2023. To buy tickets, or to pre-order the vinyl reissues head to tmoc.com.au

