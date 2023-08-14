San Cisco announce new single ‘Under The Light’ and national tour with Noah Dillon

Perth indie pop trio San Cisco have released their latest single and video clip Under The Light, along with news of a national headline tour.

The nine-stop tour hits Kingscliff, Brisbane, Sydney, Gosford, Adelaide and Melbourne, before wrapping up with a hometown show at Ice Cream Factory in Northbridge on Friday, December 8. Bringing a piece of home with them across the country, San Cisco will be joined by fellow Fremantle artist Noah Dillon.

“This is going to be our first proper run of shows in some time and to be honest, we are just really excited to show off our new songs in real life! It’s our favourite part of the whole being-in-a-band thing,” San Cisco said upon revealing the news.

Co-written with Jay Watson (GUM, Pond, Tame Impala), new single Under the Light began as something more closely related to Sia’s Chandelier, but revealed itself as much more profound throughout the writing process.

“We thought about a club where at the end of the night the lights come up and the truth is revealed. It became a metaphor for having a spotlight on us as people, and discovering hard truths about growing up,” drummer Scarlett Stevens said. “I thought by this age I’d probably have everything sorted, but really it’s just as much of a shit-fight as its ever been. Actually more so!”

San Cisco teamed up with director Caely Wesson for the single’s video clip for an aquatic-themed, coastal beach rave, shot in and around the ruins of bygone Perth theme park, ‘Atlantis’.

Fascinated by the lost oceanic world of Atlantis and the ancient alien race believed to have lived in it, Director Caely Wesson said the location “conjured a lost mythical world and the perfect playground for Under the Light with its key lyric blurring the lines of what is real. (Is it fake or is it love?)”

“I worked with editor James Medlam to cut the footage once again, taking a few cues from (San Cisco single) Honeycomb layered with some cool vintage footage, some of which we found in the WA archives,” Wesson added. “I love that the two videos can exist side by side, almost as an ode to the landscapes of WA and a meeting of land and sky.”

San Cisco revealed in May they’d finally finished up on a long few months deep in studio sessions split between LA and Fremantle recording their fifth studio album – a collaborative work with producer James Ireland (Pond, Cuco) and mixed by Grammy award winning engineer Neal H. Pogue (Steve Lacy, Tyler The Creator, Outkast) and Anthony Dolhai (Mø, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kesha).

San Cisco’s new single and video clip Under The Light is out now. San Cisco’s national tour hits Ice Cream Factory on Friday, December 8, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to sancisco.com

